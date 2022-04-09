Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies today with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. A little less windy today, but gusts still up to 20 mph this afternoon. This evening, clear skies with temps in the 60s and 70s, overnight lows falling into the 50s. Tomorrow, Palm Sunday, partly cloudy with highs in the 80s. There is a chance for a shower in the northwestern most parts of East Texas, but I’ve chosen to leave that out of the “official” forecast since it would impact such a small portion of our area. Winds will pick back up tomorrow, and our pattern will shift to allow more moisture to stream into ETX from the Gulf of Mexico. Dew points for today will be in the 30s, but tomorrow they’ll rise into the 50s and 60s. This increased moisture in the atmosphere will play into our storm chances for Monday through Wednesday.

Monday we’ll mainly be looking a few isolated showers and strong to severe storms, with a greater severe storm chance and coverage on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time all severe weather threats including damaging wind, hail, tornadoes, and flooding look possible. More details will become clear as we go through the weekend and into the beginning of next week. First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Tuesday and Wednesday, and the Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of East Texas in their severe weather outlook for Monday through Wednesday. Beyond this stormy period, Thursday and Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, low rain chances, and highs in the 70s. An early preview of Easter; highs in the 60s and 70s with a low chance for rain.

