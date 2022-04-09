Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Nacogdoches County issues 90-day burn ban

The Nacogdoches County Commissioners Court has issued a burn ban that will last 90 days, unless...
The Nacogdoches County Commissioners Court has issued a burn ban that will last 90 days, unless conditions change and they or the county judge terminate it earlier.(MGN)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Commissioners Court has issued a burn ban that will last 90 days, unless conditions change and they or the county judge terminate it earlier.

The order does not prohibit the use of outdoor cooking devices that are equipped with a closeable lid.

The order does not prohibit outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety that are authorized for TCEQ for firefighter training, public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations, or planting or harvesting agricultural crops, or burns that are conducted by a prescribed burn manager.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brownsboro ISD campuses remaining closed as investigation continues into odor
Brownsboro homeowner armed with AR-15 stops burglary suspect
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
Victor Alfonso Medina was arrested on a charge of manslaughter after he allegedly swerved his...
Canton man accused of purposefully swerving in fatal wreck indicted
Crews work to repair a water main break in Longview.
Longview public works director gives play-by-play on what happened to water system

Latest News

TYUS BOWSER
Baltimore Raven Tyus Bowser visits alma mater Tyler High
Longview Main Break
Longview’s water safe to drink again
Caldwell Zoo Supervisor of Reptiles William Garvin said there are about 30 different types of...
Reptile expert gives safety tips as snake season slithers into East Texas
“She was actually terrified of him, scared to death, and she kept saying ‘I got to leave this...
Family of Athens woman killed by boyfriend share story of abuse, encourage others to leave
This summit brings legislators together to discuss issues like immigration, education,...
Texas Lonestar Summit day 2 of discussions