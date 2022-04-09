Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas Elementary school receives help from local church

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Grace Community Church in Tyler held a yard sale to benefit Jackson Elementary in Chapel Hill ISD Saturday.

Proceeds earned from this yard sale went to around 50 kids who are in need of basic necessities.

The church’s leadership said it’s the least they can do to help kids in need.

“Everything that we collect today, or proceeds from this yard sale. We want to give it back to the community,” said Pastor Edgar Galdanez. “We want to help these children, so they will identify the children that have those needs, and we’re going to give those funds to them. That’s the purpose. This is the first time we’ve done such an event, but we’re looking forward to more partnerships and not only with Jackson Elementary.”

Items such as furniture, clothes, decorations, printers, technology devices, and more were sold at the yard sale.

Items that did not get sold at the yard sale were donated to a local thrift store called Hangers for Hope.

