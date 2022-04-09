Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Crockett police asking for public’s help in finding person of interest in thefts

Pictured is the man Crockett police detectives would like to question regarding thefts that occurred at a local business. (Source: Crockett Police Department Facebook page)(Crockett Police Department Facebook page))
By Gary Bass
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CROCKETT, Texas (KLTV) - The Crockett Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in multiple thefts that have occurred at a local business.

According to a post on the Crockett Police Department Facebook page, the man is wanted for questioning in reference to the thefts. The man in the pictures is bald and has a gray mustache and goatee, and he has tattoos on his neck and arms.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crockett Police Department at (936)-544-2862 or crockettpd@crocketttexas.org,” the Facebook post stated.

