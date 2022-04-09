Cherokee County sheriff says suspect in hostage situation considered ‘armed and dangerous’

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A hostage situation is ongoing in the Oakland community in Cherokee County.

According to a post on the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, CSSO deputies are at the scene at a home on State Highway 84. A barricaded person is holding a hostage.

Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said law enforcement officers have been at the scene since late Friday night. He declined to comment on how the hostage situation started,

Dickson said the suspect, a man, is holding at least one female hostage and that there could be as many as two female hostages.

“At this time, we’re considering the suspect armed and dangerous,” Dickson said.

Negotiators from several different law enforcement agencies are working together to convince the suspect to release the hostage or hostages and surrender himself to authorities, Dickson said.

The Cherokee County SWAT team has been at the scene throughout the night, the Facebook post stated. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Texas Department of Public Safety SWAT and negotiation teams, the Nacogdoches Police Department Special Response Team and negotiators, and the Texas Department of Transportation.

A command post has been set up alongside SH 84. Law enforcement vehicles, fire trucks, and ambulances are parked on both shoulders of SH 84 near the scene of the hostage situation.

SH 84 is down to one traffic lane in the Oakland area. Drivers traveling in that area should exercise caution and expect delays. If possible, motorists should use alternate routes.

‘This is an ongoing investigation,” the Facebook post stated. “The public is not in any immediate danger at this time.”

Pictured are two Texas Department of Public Safety negotiators at the scene of an ongoing hostage situation in Cherokee County. (Source: KLTV Staff) (KLTV Staff)

Source: KLTV Staff (KLTV Staff)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.