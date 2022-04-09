Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bullard High School ‘Seniors Serving Seniors’ helps neighbors in community

By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Willie Downs
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - - On Thursday, April 7, Bullard High School seniors participated in the 3rd Annual Seniors Serving Seniors community outreach event. The event gave graduating seniors the opportunity to connect and give back to the community that has supported them through their educational careers in Bullard ISD.

At around 8:45 Thursday morning, about 25 seniors from Bullard High School arrived by bus at the home of Charlie and Pam Morton off of Main St. In Bullard.

At around 8:45 Thursday morning, about 25 seniors from Bullard High School arrived by bus at the home of Charlie and Pam Morton off of Main St. In Bullard.(Bullard ISD)

They are participating in the third annual seniors serving seniors community outreach event.

Bullard ISD Senior JayLynn Wildt shares what the event is all about.

“We’re out here doing our service project that’s Seniors Serving Seniors and it’s basically where we can go out and help the seniors of our community and do yard work for them and clean up around - anything that needs to be done. It’s been going on since our freshman year and now we’re seniors so we get to be a part of it.”

Morton shares how he and his wife were selected to be a part of the event.

“Well the church contacted us - we go to church with some of these kids around here and they contacted us and told us what their program was and if we had any stuff to do and we certainly qualify as seniors. I’ll be 82 in a couple weeks and Pam is 39.”

He continues to share what an impact the volunteer work the students are doing means to him.

“We do have a lot of projects - this has kind of gotten away from us and all of a sudden we have all these good kids over here which is really neat. There is so much adverse publicity and stuff people talking about young people these days and it’s really meaningful to see these kids come out and do work like this and volunteer to do this. It’s a great program.”

Wildt shares how being able to give back to those who have supported her over her educational career at Bullard ISD makes her feel.

At around 8:45 Thursday morning, about 25 seniors from Bullard High School arrived by bus at the home of Charlie and Pam Morton off of Main St. In Bullard.(Bullard ISD)

“It makes me feel really grateful to be able to put forth all this effort to help them and I feel like it makes them feel so happy that everything can be nice and cleaned up.”

“The Bullard community is very supportive of our schools,” BHS Assistant Principal Chris Pawlak said. “It is important that our seniors take time to show their gratitude by helping meet the needs of our local senior citizens. Seniors Serving Seniors is one of our favorite traditions at BHS.”

