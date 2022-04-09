Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Baltimore Raven Tyus Bowser visits alma mater Tyler High

By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Baltimore Ravens linebacker and Tyler High graduate Tyus Bowser was back in Tyler today, and made a visit to Tyler ISD. The 2017 draft pick spoke to kids about the importance of character building, and the positive impression that good character leaves on others.

“You can go so far with your character and how you carry yourself and how much you respect people, and like I said, that goes a long way, because they remember you. They remember who you are. They remember how kind you were, how good of a person you were, and like I said, just the opportunity to be here. They didn’t have to do that.”

