1 person dies in 2-vehicle wreck on FM 2493 in Bullard

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on FM 2493 near the Brook Hill School in Bullard Saturday afternoon.

Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said that the Bullard Police Department is working the wreck. However, he did confirm that a Bullard PD officer told SCSO Dispatch that one person was dead when he arrived at the scene.

Christian said the initial report said it was a two-vehicle crash and that one vehicle had possibly rolled over. The initial report also said an individual may have been ejected from one of the vehicles.

Both lanes of FM 2493 are blocked in the vicinity of the wreck. Drivers traveling through that area should use caution and/or choose an alternate route.

