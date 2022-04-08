Longview’s water safe to drink again

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) -

After days of being under a boil water notice, an East Texas city gets the go ahead that their water is safe again.

The city of Longview lifted it’s the boil-water notice today.

When a water main broke in Longview Tuesday night, it affected many businesses and organizations across the city, including the ‘Hiway 80 Rescue Mission.’

“The first day was tough. We had to limit the number of restrooms available even,” said mission doirector Brian Livingston.

Serving hundreds of meals a day, they turned to a donation that didn’t mean much at the time.

“Several weeks ago we got a large donation of gallon bottles of water. We don’t use gallon bottles of water frequently. They came in really handy. When this water runs out, we’re not real sure what we’re going to do,” Brian says.

But that wasn’t all. There was a sanitary issue. Showers had to be taken and laundry had to be done.

On any given day, the mission could have as many as 100 people staying there requiring showers and hundreds of loads of laundry.

“Showers were not happening, and we didn’t have enough water pressure to do laundry,” Livingston says.

By afternoon the city of Longview had lifted the boil-water notice.

“We got the official test back that we did in Thursday, yesterday, about the quality of the water after that water main break. And they didn’t find any bacteria that they could have seen, it was totally negative which means we’re good to lift the boil water notice,” says city of Longview PIO Richard Yeakley.

Longview mayor Andy Mack drank a glass of water declaring ‘Longview, the boil notice was lifted’.

“Had the water pressure issue lasted any longer we could have been in a real bind,” says Livingston.

The mission is extremely low now on bottled water, and needs donations.

Some tips from the city: Dump out any ice trays that were filled during the boil water period. And run your dishwasher once to circulate that water through.

“This test confirms that the water in Longview is safe for consumption, following our recent citywide event,” Director of Public Works Dwayne Archer said. “I couldn’t be prouder of our crews that quickly isolated the issue and restored our system without any additional complications.”

