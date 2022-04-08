Water giveaway continues as City of Longview flushes lines, completes main repairs

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the second day in a row, the City of Longview has bottled water available for its citizens as a boil water notice remains in place. The good news, Longview Mayor Andy Mack said, is the city’s water system is completely up and running and all towers are full. Public works will be flushing lines Thursday to clean them out.

Today, 120 pallets of water are being given away at the Maude Cobb Convention Center and that began at 9 a.m. Once that water is gone, there will be water tankers on site where people can still get fresh water, but people will have to bring their own jugs. The mayor said after the appropriate amount of flushing, they hope to do the first test of the water. The second test will be 24 hours later. Assuming both tests come back as normal, Mack said they hope to be able to lift the boil water notice on Saturday.

City Councilman Steve Pirtle was among the volunteers giving out cases of water today.

