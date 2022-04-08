Tyler ISD announces 2022 Educators of the Year

TYLER, Texas (TYLER ISD) – Tyler ISD announced its 2022 District Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year at the annual Tyler ISD Educator of the Year Banquet sponsored by the Cooperative Teachers Credit Union (CTCU). The evening also celebrated the Tyler ISD 2022 Rookie of the Year and Principal of the Year.

In front of Tyler ISD administrators, board members, and special guests, the evening began with the announcement of the District’s Rookie of the Year. The Rookie of the Year award recognizes a teacher who demonstrates outstanding performance and superior instruction skills during their first year of teaching. The 2022 Rookie of the Year is Grace Anderson from Hubbard Middle School.

The Principal of the Year award honors a principal for their outstanding leadership among their students, staff, and community. The 2022 Principal of the Year is Geoffrey Sherman from Hubbard Middle School.

“Traditionally, teachers and campus principals were the most revered members of a community. And that is one tradition that has not disappeared in Tyler, Texas,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “We are living in a charged era where talented educators have options outside the profession, so it’s essential to wrap our arms around them and acknowledge their work with students.”

CTCU President Tim Miller joined Crawford on stage to honor all 30 campus teachers of the year. Crawford then announced La’Shunda Wright from Andy Woods Elementary School as the District Elementary Teacher of the Year. Wright is a fourth-grade math teacher with 21 years of experience in education.

“I believe that I have to start each day remembering that it is about how to make my students the best they can be and our campus the best place for students,” said Wright. “To teach, you have to be selfless and enter each day with an attitude of service.

Alejandra Grijalva from Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School was announced as the District Secondary Teacher of the Year. Grijalva teaches sixth and seventh grade English Language Arts, social studies, and Spanish 1 and 2 and has five years of teaching experience.

“Being a teacher means providing opportunities and experiences for students to help them grow as individuals and to help them discover their talents and strengths,” Grijalva said. “I believe that giving students a space in which they can explore and do different activities as they learn will allow them to know themselves and the areas they feel strong in.”

Wright and Grijalva will now compete for Regional Teacher of the Year through the Region 7 Education Service Center.

“Tonight is one of the many ways we can show our appreciation, championing the teachers of the year across the District, the Rookie of the Year, and our Principal of the Year,” Crawford said. “We’re honored to share the name of our great city as our school system’s name and proud to present our Educators of the Year as Tyler’s Educator of the Year.”

Additional sponsors for the event included Tab and Bonnie Beall and Purdue Brandon Fielder Collins & Mott, LLP.

