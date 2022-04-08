Top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez making Triple A debut Friday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Former Central Heights Blue Devil Grayson Rodriguez Will make his Triple A debut Friday night for the Norfolk Tides.

KTRE sports Director Caleb Beames talked to the pitcher ahead of his start.

Rodriguez, the MLB’s top pitching prospect and number six prospect overall, boasts a 19-7 record with a 2.41 ERA in three seasons of minor league ball since being drafted 11th overall by Baltimore in 2018.

Last year Rodriguez finished with Baltimore’s Jim Palmer award for being the team’s top minor league pitcher.

