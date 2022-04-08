Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez making Triple A debut Friday

Grayson Rodriguez discusses Triple A debut
By Caleb Beames
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Former Central Heights Blue Devil Grayson Rodriguez Will make his Triple A debut Friday night for the Norfolk Tides.

KTRE sports Director Caleb Beames talked to the pitcher ahead of his start.

Rodriguez, the MLB’s top pitching prospect and number six prospect overall, boasts a 19-7 record with a 2.41 ERA in three seasons of minor league ball since being drafted 11th overall by Baltimore in 2018.

Last year Rodriguez finished with Baltimore’s Jim Palmer award for being the team’s top minor league pitcher.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
Source: Gray News Media
Como-Pickton student dies in 3-vehicle wreck in Hopkins County
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
.
Internet back online for ATT customers in Longview-Kilgore area
Harrison County Sheriff's Office
Toddler drowns in Harrison County pond

Latest News

TYUS BOWSER
Baltimore Raven Tyus Bowser visits alma mater Tyler High
Nevada Community beats Chapel Hill
Kilgore, Chapel Hill boys soccer teams see seasons come to an end in UIL Regional Semis
Arp ISD head football coach Dale Irwin is retiring after 19 years. (Source: Arp ISD website)
Arp football coach hangs up whistle after 19 years, 141 wins
SFA Football Coach Ryan Ivey opines on Lamar College leaving the WAC.
Lamar leaving Western Athletic Conference, SFA rivalry
SFA Football Coach Ryan Ivey opines on Lamar College leaving the WAC.
WEBXTRA: Lamar College leaving Western Athletic Conference, SFA rivalry