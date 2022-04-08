Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas Lonestar Summit day 2 of discussions

This summit brings legislators together to discuss issues like immigration, education, infrastructure, energy, healthcare, and social media.(Phoebe Green)
By Phoebe Green and Christian Terry
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second day of the Lone Star Legislative Summit took place in Nacogdoches Friday on SFA’s campus.

This summit brings legislators together to discuss issues like immigration, education, infrastructure, energy, healthcare, and social media.

Today’s keynote speaker was Christopher Cassidy, retired NASA astronaut, Navy Seal, and current CEO of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation.

During his address, he talked about his life and the qualities that inspire him.

“Service, patriotism, courage, those things, those characteristics of people, not only military heroes but just heroes in our everyday life that are so inspiring to me and I just get really, it kind of gives me chills to think about that courage is available to all of us in any aspect of our life,” said Cassidy.

Today’s summit featured six different panel discussions.

