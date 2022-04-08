Retired Longview Police Department detective honored

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One Longview citizen was honored Friday.

Retired Longview Police Department detective James Nelson was honored at Parkview on Hollybrook. Former colleagues were on hand as he was given a key to the city and April 8th was named James E. Nelson Day. Nelson spent 25 years at the department and he was honored with being given one last patrol ride.

“It was overwhelming myself. I didn’t know what Cathy, my wife kept saying they got a big plan, they got a big thing and it was quite a turnout,” Nelson said.

Nelson also added it was great seeing his friends that he served with in law enforcement.

