Overturned 18-wheeler spilled load blocks Gladewater traffic

S. Loop 485 at Hwy 271
S. Loop 485 at Hwy 271(Gladewater Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler overturned spilling a load of wood chips blocking lanes of traffic Friday morning.

Gladewater police say the traffic lanes are closed at S. Loop 485 at Hwy 271 while woodchips and fuel are cleared from the area.

The rollover occurred around 5 a.m. and the driver was taken to the hospital, according to Gladewater police.

