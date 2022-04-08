Overturned 18-wheeler spilled load blocks Gladewater traffic

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler overturned spilling a load of wood chips blocking lanes of traffic Friday morning.

Gladewater police say the traffic lanes are closed at S. Loop 485 at Hwy 271 while woodchips and fuel are cleared from the area.

The rollover occurred around 5 a.m. and the driver was taken to the hospital, according to Gladewater police.

