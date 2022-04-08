Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Neal McCoy warns fans of scammers pretending to be ‘the real McCoy’

By Blake Holland
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas native Neal McCoy has a warning for fans about scam artists pretending to be the country singer in an effort to steal information and money.

In an interview with KLTV, McCoy asked, “Who would want to be Neal McCoy, that’s not Neal McCoy?”

Recent scams show there are apparently people who want to be McCoy, or at least benefit from pretending to be him.

“It’s gotten to where it is a little creepy, more so than anything that we’ve ever had,” McCoy said.

McCoy said one woman from out-of-state was so convinced that she was talking online with the real McCoy that she showed up at his home.

“And we tried to tell her, ‘Ma’am, I think you’ve been scammed.’ And she is so convinced that she said, ‘no, no, I have not been scammed.’ Almost like ‘no, I wouldn’t ever fall for that. It’s you that I’m talking to that has told me to go here or convinced me to give them money, it’s you.’ So now I’m at fault and I promise you ... it ain’t me.”

McCoy’s road manager spoke with the woman, who left the property without incident.

In emails sent to McCoy, the woman claims she was scammed out of $94,000. She wrote things like, “why did you do to this me?” and “you said you loved me.”

McCoy believes the woman thought she was in a relationship with the real McCoy, while it was really a scammer impersonating him.

“Not only are they (scammers) claiming to be me,” McCoy said. “They’re claiming to be just whoever. You get them from entertainers, from sports people, to actors and actresses that are just using us, our likeness, or our name to try and scam somebody into something.”

McCoy advises fans if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

