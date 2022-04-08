Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another cool start with temperatures in the 40s this morning. Expect lots of sunshine today but the wind picks up again with gusts as high as 25 to 30 mph this afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the 60s this afternoon and fall back to the 40s overnight. South winds return this weekend and begin to warm things up pretty quickly. Expect afternoon highs back in the lower 80s. Slight chances for rain begin Sunday night and increase into early next week. Thunderstorms look isolated on Monday but a bit more activity is expect Tuesday and Wednesday. The potential for severe thunderstorms exists with anything that develops next week.

