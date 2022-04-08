Lufkin man gets 45 years for toddler’s death

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man responsible for the death of a 15-month-old boy who had been in his care agreed to a 45-year prison sentence Friday.

Kyron Javonte Hickman, 23, appeared in Judge Bob Inselmann’s 217th Judicial District Court Friday. Although Hickman was originally charged with capital murder for the Dec. 1, 2020, death of Cairo Jordan, as part of his agreement, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of injury to a child.

According to a previous KTRE story, Cairo’s mother left him in Hickman’s care at Angelina Motel, where they had been living, while she was at work. That is when Cairo suffered a fatal head injury as confirmed by preliminary autopsy findings earlier today.

At 3:08 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2020, the Lufkin Police Department received 911 calls from Angelina Motel and neighboring business JM Chevrolet of a man, later identified as Hickman, running with a baby in his arms who was not breathing.

The Lufkin Fire Department quickly responded, and the toddler was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives brought Hickman in for questioning. At the time of his interview, Hickman emptied his pockets and was found to have methamphetamine, police say. He was taken to jail following the interview for possession of a controlled substance.

Hickman’s murder warrant was served on him at the Angelina County Jail.

Lufkin police also arrested Jordan Sneed, Cairo’s mother, for injury to a child by neglect or omission.

