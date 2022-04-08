Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview PRCA rodeo returns for 31st year

An event happening before the gates open Friday is the handicapable rodeo.
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview PRCA Rodeo returns this weekend and those attending either as guests or entertainers say you can already feel the energy.

“The energy, you can taste it almost, I mean people are tired of being at home and being stuck at home and ready to get out and have some fun and we’re lucky enough to be able to bring them a quality product and give them somewhere to go for two hours where they can forget about all their troubles or whatever they are going through at home and just have fun,” said Matt Tarr, a professional rodeo clown.

Colt Edwards, a member of the Executive Committee for the Longview Greggton Rodeo says gives people a chance to connect with favorite past times.

“I think there’s this desire for people to be able to connect to animals to past times and I think rodeo is a great link to that,” he said.

Edwards said there is something for everyone at the rodeo.

“We’ll have some young kids trying to ride some sheep and that’s our mutton busting event,” he said. “Then we’ll have guys trying to stay on the backs of horses that are bucking, we’ll have cowboys trying to rope calves and then the big fan favorite is obviously the bull riding, that’s just exciting to see.”

An event happening before the gates open Friday is the handicapable rodeo. This event brings children with special needs from local school districts to the rodeo to be able to participate in events.

“Give them a chance to expose them to horses, some other animals that they may not normally get to see, some of the kids actually ride on the horses, we’ve got balloons, face painting, just something different for them,” Edwards said.

Tarr said being able to entertain people brings him joy.

“I’m a big kid, I just get paid for it now,” he said.

Gates open Friday at 6 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. The same goes for Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

