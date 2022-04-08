Lamar leaving Western Athletic Conference, SFA rivalry

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Lamar announced plans to ditch their conference affiliation with the Western Athletic Conference and head to the Southland Conference 15 months after announcing they would be leaving the Southland Conference along with Stephen F. Austin University, Sam Houston State University and Abilene Christian.

The move would go into affect on July 1, 2023.

“The Cardinals were with us when our conference was born nearly sixty years ago, and we are delighted to welcome them back,” said southland conference commissioner Chris Grant. “The Southland Conference is committed to redefining the future of FCS and the student-athlete experience.”

Last January Lamar was part of the group of universities dubbed “the Texas 4″ they each paid $300,000 to leave the Southland. Lamar will owe $1 million in exit fees to the WAC.

“We are grateful for our time in the WAC, but we are thrilled for our return to the Southland Conference fueled by the league’s combination of dynamic leadership, membership stability, regional rivalries, and vision for the future,” said Omar university president Jamie Taylor in a press release.

Lamar was a founding member of the Southland conference.

“In college athletics, the only constant is change, so our Board of Directors remain committed to each other, and building upon our strong foundation that enables our universities to capitalize on the best opportunities together,” concluded Grant. “There are big things happening in the Southland Conference, so all I can say is ‘stay tuned.”

Despite rumors over the past few months on social media, SFA Director of athletics Ryan Ivey said his program is not planning on leaving the WAC. The WAC also released a statement.

“The Western Athletic Conference has a long history of success and we will continue to assess the ever changing landscape and make decisions that give our membership the best opportunity to compete for championships and provide a high level student athlete experience,” said WAC Commissioner Brian Thornton. “Our institutions are unified in their commitment to the WAC remaining one of the premier mid-major conferences in the country.”

