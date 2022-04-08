Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Kilgore High School soccer prepares for regional showdown

By Michael Coleman
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - This Kilgore high school soccer team looked elimination in the eye, but prevailed on penalty kicks last week against Palestine, downright earning their place tomorrow in the regionals.

”Man we had to play hard to get where we wanted to be in order to win. You gotta work hard and everything. Beat Palestine, head to the regionals, go to Tyler. Play Tyler again,” Coach Tom Wait said.

In practice, the Bulldogs are focused on the challenge that lies in front of them: Celina

“They’re a good opponent but I think if we’re on our game, and we play how we play then I don’t think they got a chance,” Wait said. “Celina is a very good, very balanced team, you know they represented the region last year at state, defeating Palestine ... in the regional finals last year.”

Wait was district 15-4A coach of the year, the all conference teams was loaded with his players. So it’s only fitting he had already had a hunch about this year’s squad. 

“It was after a loss to Pittsburg, the regionals, in a game that we were outplayed, we were out shot and just couldn’t score and ended up losing. Reality set in. That’s when I saw their demeanor, and I truly understood that their hearts were right.”

