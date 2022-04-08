Kilgore, Chapel Hill boys soccer teams see seasons come to an end in UIL Regional Semis
TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - The seasons came to an end for Chapel Hill and Kilgore boys soccer teams Friday afternoon at Rose Stadium in Tyler.
Both teams lost in the UIL 4A Region III Semifinals. Kilgore lost to Celina 2-1. The Bulldogs lone goal came from Gio Araujo midway through the first half.
Chapel Hill’s game against Nevada Community was a nail bitter. They went to overtime tied 1-1 after Sael Suazo kicked one in with 2:41 to play. Both teams would get goals in overtime and it would go to penalty kicks. The Bulldogs would take Community to nine rounds of penalty kicks. Chapel Hill would fall 3-2 in the PK round.
Community will play Celina in the 4A Region III Championship Saturday morning at 11 a.m. back at Rose Stadium.
Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.