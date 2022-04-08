Kilgore, Chapel Hill boys soccer teams see seasons come to an end in UIL Regional Semis

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - The seasons came to an end for Chapel Hill and Kilgore boys soccer teams Friday afternoon at Rose Stadium in Tyler.

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.

Both teams lost in the UIL 4A Region III Semifinals. Kilgore lost to Celina 2-1. The Bulldogs lone goal came from Gio Araujo midway through the first half.

Chapel Hill’s game against Nevada Community was a nail bitter. They went to overtime tied 1-1 after Sael Suazo kicked one in with 2:41 to play. Both teams would get goals in overtime and it would go to penalty kicks. The Bulldogs would take Community to nine rounds of penalty kicks. Chapel Hill would fall 3-2 in the PK round.

Community will play Celina in the 4A Region III Championship Saturday morning at 11 a.m. back at Rose Stadium.

