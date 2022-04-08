Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Internet back online for ATT customers in Longview-Kilgore area

By Gary Bass
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview and Kilgore Cable TV is reporting that the internet is back up for ATT customers in the Longview-Kilgore area.

The cable company said on its Facebook page that ATT is one of the three internet providers for the Longview-Kilgore area. Customers of the other two internet providers may still be experiencing outages.

“If your modem is not up, you can power cycle the modem (Unplug the modem from power.) to reset,” the Facebook post stated. “If still not online, email support@cablelynx.com, and a tech will be dispatched.”

According to the Facebook post, customers do not need to request credits for their accounts due to the lengthy outage. However, an announcement about credits will be made on Monday.

“The other carriers are still working on repairs, but expect Level 3 to be back up soon,” the Facebook post stated. “This doesn’t impact you directly, but it good to share.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

