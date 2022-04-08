Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Clear and cool tonight. More winds on Friday NW 15-22 Gusts 25-30. Sunshine. More sun on Sat-Warmer PM. Windy Sunday, warmer still.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Lots of sunshine and plenty of wind expected for the next several days. Just a bit less on Saturday, but still breezy. Sunny through Sunday morning, then clouds begin their trek into our area. Warming temperatures start on Saturday and continue into next week. Showers, thundershowers, and isolated thunderstorms begin on Monday and continue through Wednesday, then a cold front pushes these storms out of East Texas by late on Wednesday. Some of the thunderstorms late Monday through Wednesday may be strong/severe. The Storm Predication Center has placed much of East Texas under a 15% chance of significant severe weather for the three-day period. This is likely to be a SLIGHT RISK. The timing is still difficult since it is several days away, but we have raised the Disruptive Weather Outlook to HIGH for all three days. Please stay tuned as we pinpoint the timing of potential severe weather early next week. More to come...

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
Source: Gray News Media
Como-Pickton student dies in 3-vehicle wreck in Hopkins County
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
.
Internet back online for ATT customers in Longview-Kilgore area
Harrison County Sheriff's Office
Toddler drowns in Harrison County pond

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Strong to severe storms possible Monday through Wednesday next week
Saturday Morning Forecast 4-9-22
Saturday Morning Forecast
Saturday Weather Trivia 4-9-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 4-9-22
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 4-9-22
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips