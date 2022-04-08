Como-Pickton student dies in 3-vehicle wreck in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Como-Pickton CISD students, faculty members, and staff are mourning the loss of 15-year-old Hannah Pegues, who died in a three-vehicle crash that occurred on State Highway 11 on Monday.

“All of us at Como-Pickton CISD, faculty and students alike, were both shocked and overcome with grief at the untimely passing of our Hannah Pegues,” Dr. Greg Bower, the district’s superintendent, said in a Facebook post. “Hannah was a student of whom we all thought highly – a young lady to whom we pointed with pride as a student at our school.”

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the wreck which occurred near the intersection of SH 11 and FM 69 at about 5:22 p.m. on Monday.

The preliminary crash report shows that Jessica Pegues, 45, of Como, was driving a 2018 Ford F-150 west on SH 11. At the same time, Wade Stuart, 48, of Gilmer, was driving a 2016 Ford F-150 that was towing a trailer in front of Jessica Pegues’ vehicle.

According to the press release, Jessica Pegues failed to control her speed, and her pickup struck the trailer being towed by Stuart. At that point, her F-150 hit a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica that was heading east on SH 11.

Jessica Pegues’ pickup rolled over into a bar ditch alongside the road and caught fire, the press release stated.

Jessica Pegues and her daughters, Hannah Pegues and 9-year-old Adalyn Pegues were transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Hannah Pegues died at the hospital later, according to the press release.

Stuart was not injured in the crash, and the driver of the Pacifica, Markie Smith, 32, of Como, was treated for injuries and released.

“The crash remains under investigation,” the press release stated. “Additional information will be released when it is available.”

In the Facebook post on the Como-Pickton CISD Facebook page, Bower said that various faculty members who had Hannah in class, during extracurricular events, or knew her spoke to him to convey their sense of loss and their deepest sympathies to the Pegues family.

“This I do, and I add my own,” Bower said, “Hannah will be missed by us all.”

Bower said the loss of a child is one of life’s greatest sorrows.

“When it is someone of the quality of Hannah, it is a real tragedy for us all,” Bower said.

The Com-Pickton CISD superintendent said the school district provided psychologists, counselors, ministers, and extra staff to assist students and teachers in navigating through this difficult time.

“Students may exhibit all levels of emotions, ranging from crying, numbness, and feelings of despair to just wanting to be close to family and friends,” Bower said. “All are normal responses.”

Bower said in the Facebook post that there are no words that could remove the “unbearable sting of pain that has resonated through our two precious communities.”

“As she has honored us with her life, let us each honor her with our hearts and prayers,” Bower said.

Thankful for all of the Mount Pleasant Cheerleaders. We love you and thank you for your support. Posted by Como-Pickton CPCISD on Friday, April 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.