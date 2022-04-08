Angelina County commissioners to consider disciplinary action against Lufkin attorney

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Commissioners Court will be considering holding a Lufkin attorney in contempt of court for breaking rules during a public hearing last week.

The agenda states “discussion action on holding Robert Flournoy in contempt of Court for his disobedience to and disrespect of the Angelina County Commissioners Court during the Commissioner’s Court meeting on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 and on the punishment to be assessed in accordance with the provisions of Section 81.023 of the Local Government Code; also on directing the County Judge to file a ethics violation with the Texas State Bar.”

Section 81.023 states a person held in contempt can be fined up to $25 or by confinement for not more than 24 hours. A person fined may be confined until the fine is paid.

Flournoy signed up for last week’s public hearing regarding the dismissal of Chuck Walker as road engineer. The hearing was necessary after Walker filed a complaint under the Texas Whistleblower Act.

Flournoy, like other speakers in the hearing, were allowed three minutes during the hearing. Flournoy explained three minutes into his turn that he would need more time.

“I’m going to take all the time I need,” Flournoy said.

Flournoy said he would wait to be escorted out by a sheriff’s deputy, but County Judge Keith Wright said he would not have that happen.

“I’ve known you for a long time and I don’t know you to be like this,” Wright said.

Wright later said the recent events in the county were not good for the county.

“The dysfunction we’ve created is hurting the economy,” he said. “At attracting business, at creating jobs.”

Flournoy argued back and forth with the court for about 28 minutes before stepping down.

