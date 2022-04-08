Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Angelina County commissioners to consider disciplinary action against Lufkin attorney

WATCH: Bob Flournoy addresses Angelina County Commissioners Court
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Commissioners Court will be considering holding a Lufkin attorney in contempt of court for breaking rules during a public hearing last week.

The agenda states “discussion action on holding Robert Flournoy in contempt of Court for his disobedience to and disrespect of the Angelina County Commissioners Court during the Commissioner’s Court meeting on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 and on the punishment to be assessed in accordance with the provisions of Section 81.023 of the Local Government Code; also on directing the County Judge to file a ethics violation with the Texas State Bar.”

Section 81.023 states a person held in contempt can be fined up to $25 or by confinement for not more than 24 hours. A person fined may be confined until the fine is paid.

Flournoy signed up for last week’s public hearing regarding the dismissal of Chuck Walker as road engineer. The hearing was necessary after Walker filed a complaint under the Texas Whistleblower Act.

Flournoy, like other speakers in the hearing, were allowed three minutes during the hearing. Flournoy explained three minutes into his turn that he would need more time.

“I’m going to take all the time I need,” Flournoy said.

Flournoy said he would wait to be escorted out by a sheriff’s deputy, but County Judge Keith Wright said he would not have that happen.

“I’ve known you for a long time and I don’t know you to be like this,” Wright said.

Wright later said the recent events in the county were not good for the county.

“The dysfunction we’ve created is hurting the economy,” he said. “At attracting business, at creating jobs.”

Flournoy argued back and forth with the court for about 28 minutes before stepping down.

Previous report: Angelina County Commissioners to hold public hearing for terminated road engineer

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brownsboro ISD campuses remaining closed as investigation continues into odor
Brownsboro homeowner armed with AR-15 stops burglary suspect
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
Victor Alfonso Medina was arrested on a charge of manslaughter after he allegedly swerved his...
Canton man accused of purposefully swerving in fatal wreck indicted
Crews work to repair a water main break in Longview.
Longview public works director gives play-by-play on what happened to water system

Latest News

TYUS BOWSER
Baltimore Raven Tyus Bowser visits alma mater Tyler High
Longview Main Break
Longview’s water safe to drink again
Caldwell Zoo Supervisor of Reptiles William Garvin said there are about 30 different types of...
Reptile expert gives safety tips as snake season slithers into East Texas
“She was actually terrified of him, scared to death, and she kept saying ‘I got to leave this...
Family of Athens woman killed by boyfriend share story of abuse, encourage others to leave
This summit brings legislators together to discuss issues like immigration, education,...
Texas Lonestar Summit day 2 of discussions