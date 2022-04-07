Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wood County firefighter accused of setting 8 fires indicted

Courtney Dwaine Keel, 44, of Mineola(Wood County Sheriff's Office)
By Gary Bass
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Wood County grand jury has indicted a Hainesville volunteer firefighter who is accused of setting eight suspicious fires.

The Wood County grand jury indicted Courtney Dwaine Keel, 44, of Mineola, on eight counts of arson on March 30. No court date has been set yet.

Keel was booked into the Wood County Jail on eight counts of felony arson on September 28, 2021. He has since posted bail on a total bond amount of $400,000 and has been released from jail.

Wood County Fire Marshall Tully Davidson said he had located a flare burning in a dry grassy ditch near CR 2590 in August and believed the resulting fire was possibly arson. Flares were found at grass fires set on Aug. 24 and Aug. 25 of 2020, according to the arrest affidavit.

Davidson suspected Officer Courtney Dwaine Keel of the Hainesville Fire Department according to the arrest affidavit. Davidson said Keel told him he was worried his fingerprints may be on flares collected from the fires because “his uncle” had stolen flares from his boat and he “was a bad man” and would come after him if Keel identified the uncle, according to the affidavit.

According to a previous East Texas News story, there was video of Keel driving away from a hay bale fire that occurred on July 27, 2020. No other vehicle was in the area, and Keel was seen returning in fire gear to assist the Hainsville VFD.

Keel drove up to fires at two separate abandoned houses just as they were beginning and returned to both scenes to help with extinguishing the fires, according to the affidavit.

Holland’s investigation showed Keel’s residence was within 1.5 to 2 miles from all nine suspicious fires, and he was the only fireman who had responded to all nine of the fires investigated.

Previous story: Wood County volunteer firefighter accused of setting 8 fires

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

