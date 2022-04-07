TVCC holds watch party for cheer team during national competition

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -An East Texas cheer team that was recognized on a popular Netflix show is going for another national title. The Trinity Valley Community College cheer team has 12 national titles. Their most recent one is from last year.

The team is competing for another in Daytona, Florida, this week.

Eager students and faculty gathered in the Cardinal Gym to watch their cheer team compete in the National Cheerleaders Association College Nationals preliminary rounds. While the team has recently been featured on Netflix’s “Cheer” Season 2, there’s more that makes this year special.

“We also are sending two teams for the first time to compete at Daytona. So we have a large coed and a small coed,” said Marlo Bitter, the director of marketing and communications for TVCC. “So, the kids could potentially and hopefully bring back two trophies this year.”

The team left for Daytona on Monday and has been preparing for the week for quite some time. Athletes with TVCC’s softball team were in the crowd today, excited for the outcome.

“I think there is support from every sport. I mean, I see cheer some of them coming out to our games, so I think it’s just like a family-oriented type thing here,” they said. “Yeah, I was excited to see them. They’re always out here supporting us for softball, so we wanted to come back and show our support to them, too.”

Dorothy Hinds, a professor at the college, has some of the cheer athletes in her classes.

“I’ve witnessed the hard work, and they have to juggle their jobs and their classes, and some of them do take online classes because of working and all their cheer practices,” Hinds said. “So, they are very dedicated, and they have some clear goals. They want to go on and get their bachelor’s degrees and cheer somewhere else, and they are really determined.”

The final rounds are tomorrow. When we know those times, we will share them. Students, faculty, and the community are invited to the gym to watch.

