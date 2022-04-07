Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: SFA hosting first track and field event on newly installed track

By Caleb Britt
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - The Stephen F. Austin track and field team is getting ready for their push through the spring season by hosting an invitational meet on campus, their first since 2019.

Over the next three days the program will be hosting the Carl Knight Invitational, as well as a heptathlon and decathlon.

The Lumberjack program had not hosted an event at home in three years due to the condition of the old track and the COVID-19 pandemic. The athletic department recently installed a new track which, along with the football field at Homer Bryce Stadium, was fully funded by private donations and named the Jimmy W. Murphy Field. Murphy was inducted into the Lumberjack Athletic Hall of Fame in 1979 and has contributed over $2 million to Stephen F. Austin State University over the years to support football scholarships and enrich the SFA football program.

SFA will also host the Earl Milner invitational on April 15. The program is set to host the WAC outdoor championships in 2023.

