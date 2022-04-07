Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Van Zandt County pursuit results in two arrests, seizure of drugs

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - An in-vehicle pursuit through Van Zandt County led to multiple arrests and the seizure of multiple narcotics on Tuesday.

According to a report by the Canton Police Department, at 4 p.m. Tuesday, officers observed a vehicle make multiple traffic violations in the Myrtle Springs area of Van Zandt County. The driver of the vehicle allegedly refused to stop after multiple attempts by the officers, eventually beginning a pursuit that went through the Turner Hayden area and back into Myrtle Springs. During the pursuit, officers said the driver of a white pickup interfered with the pursuit by placing his vehicle in between the officers and the driver of the sedan and also attempting to run officers off the road.

After avoiding the pickup and eventually stopping the sedan, officers arrested the driver, Julie McClellen, 57, of Wills Point, who was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Later, McClellen was also charged with the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance >200G <=400G, as well as possession of marijuana >4 ounces <=5 pounds. Officers said they observed McClellen tossing narcotics out of her vehicle. Packages containing nearly 180 grams of methamphetamine and just over four ounces of marijuana were allegedly recovered by the Van Zandt County Precinct 2 constable. The recovery of those narcotics led to the acquisition of a search warrant for McClellen’s residence where an additional 366 grams of methamphetamine and 39 ounces of marijuana were allegedly seized.

Additionally, the driver of the pickup, Jeffrey Hagan, 54, of Wills Point, eventually crashed his truck and was subsequently arrested on three counts of aggravated assault of a public servant.

