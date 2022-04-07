UT Tyler softball team ranks high due to hard work

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Tyler’s softball team is ranked number one, and has been 8 out of 9 weeks. But they don’t talk about it, instead they just continue doing what got them there.

“It’s the hard work they put in that gets the credit of being in a six-way tie in the Lone Star Conference,” said UT Tyler Softball Coach Mike Reed.

They were upgraded a division and fell right into place with the rest of the conference--

“I love to hear, you know, when we were first joining, different theories on how a division three team was gonna do when they came in. And there were a lot of different theories out there so I’m really proud of the school, in all our sports and obviously proud of softball. I’ve only joined in a very tough Lonestar conference but, we are very proud of how we’ve done and feel like we’ve shown ourselves well and our whole institution has,” he said.

Ashley Perez for sure showed they belong by being named first team all-conference last season; she’s among the top hitters and fielders in the the LSC.

“It was our first - my first, my first D2 accomplishment. Being named all-conference so, it is now my senior season, so it motivated me even more just because it is my last last year with this program so just going to give it my all,” Perez said.

“We’ve been very blessed to have a balanced lineup. We’ve got kids that can do a couple of different things. We can finesse parts of a line up. And then, we drive the ball in the gap or, over the fence Perez helps us with that. We’ve had a good balance which has allowed us to get to where we are at this point of the season,” Reed said.

A balanced attack with a stingy defense has carried them far--30 wins and 4 losses, while tied at 16-4 with three others. And those teams are also nationally ranked

But for now, they’re focused on their next opponent St Mary’s on the road.

