Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

USDA predicts food prices will continue to soar

Food prices are already up 9% on average for the year, and the USDA said they'll go up 4.5%-5%...
Food prices are already up 9% on average for the year, and the USDA said they'll go up 4.5%-5% more.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you think you’re paying too much at the grocery store now, just wait.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said consumers can expect the price of food to continue skyrocketing.

Prices are already up 9% on average for the year, and the USDA said they’ll go up 4.5%-5% more.

Restaurant prices are forecast to rise even faster, up to 6.5%.

Particularly impacted will be beef and veal, which are expected to increase up to 7%.

Avian flu is also causing chicken prices to go up to about the same amount.

Fresh vegetables are expected to see the smallest change to their current prices.

America's economic recovery is a rosier picture by the month. However, it doesn't feel so rosy for many Americans due to inflation. (CNN, POOL)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brownsboro ISD campuses remaining closed as investigation continues into odor
Brownsboro homeowner armed with AR-15 stops burglary suspect
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Victor Alfonso Medina was arrested on a charge of manslaughter after he allegedly swerved his...
Canton man accused of purposefully swerving in fatal wreck indicted
Crews work to repair a water main break in Longview.
Longview public works director gives play-by-play on what happened to water system
Four separate fire departments responded to a brush fire in Smith County on Thursday afternoon.
2 structures, 4 vehicles burn in Smith County fire

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
2 acquitted, jury hung on 2 more in Whitmer kidnap plot
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years for slapping Chris Rock
Roy Hall (Source: Marshall Police Department)
Robbery suspect arrested after barricading self inside Marshall home
Kyleen Waltman was mauled by three dogs, two of which were pit bulls, outside a home on Ball...
Woman might need third amputation after surviving vicious dog attack, family says
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson thanks those who came before her to make her confirmation as first...
Judge Jackson: 'It has taken 232 years ... but we've made it'