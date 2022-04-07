Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Unlicensed massage therapist charged with sexually battering client, police say

Jose Garcia, 68, is facing four counts of sexual battery.
Jose Garcia, 68, is facing four counts of sexual battery.(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSKIN, Fla. (Gray News) - A man in Florida is facing four counts of sexual battery after he victimized a massage client, according to police.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said Jose Garcia, 68, claimed to be a massage therapist and has been providing massage services for at least 12 years out of his home in Ruskin, about 27 miles south of Tampa. However, detectives found no evidence that Garcia is a licensed massage therapist. Garcia claimed he received his training in Mexico.

According to the HCSO, a woman suffering from back pain contacted Garcia on March 29 about receiving a massage. The woman booked an appointment with him and drove to his home for the service. Officials said Garcia then sexually battered the victim during the massage.

The HCSO said Garcia admitted to the crimes. He is facing four counts of sexual battery, but more charges could be forthcoming.

Most of Garcia’s clients only speak Spanish, but the HCSO said they have “talented, caring, and bilingual deputies” who are ready to help more potential victims if they come forward.

“This is a man who took advantage of people who came to him seeking help for their ailments,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Our fear now is that there are more victims out there who may not speak English or know they can come forward to report these crimes.”

Detectives are asking anyone who feels they are a victim of Garcia to contact the HCSO at 813-247-8200.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brownsboro ISD campuses remaining closed as investigation continues into odor
Brownsboro homeowner armed with AR-15 stops burglary suspect
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Victor Alfonso Medina was arrested on a charge of manslaughter after he allegedly swerved his...
Canton man accused of purposefully swerving in fatal wreck indicted
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
Crews work to repair a water main break in Longview.
Longview public works director gives play-by-play on what happened to water system

Latest News

A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
GRAPHIC: Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station
Longview PRCA rodeo
Longview PRCA rodeo returns for 31st year
James Nelson honored
Retired Longview Police Department detective honored
FILE - Mark Riddell arrives at federal court in Boston on April 12, 2019. Riddell, a former...
Bogus test taker sentenced to 4 months in prison for college admissions scam
In a photo provided by Jeff Walker, he and his daughter Harleigh of Auburn, Ala., stand outside...
Trans kids, parents fight wave of legislation in red states