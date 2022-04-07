Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler ISD parents, volunteers kick off campaign to pass Tyler ISD Bond during May election

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Erin Wides
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A group of Tyler ISD parents and volunteers are working to inform the community about passing the Tyler ISD bond on the May 7 ballot.

Wednesday evening they kicked off their campaign at ETX Brewing Company. Supporters got to pick up a free yard sign and learn more about the $89 million bond proposal.

The bond would include a new Hubbard Middle School to replace the 55-year-old building. There would also be a new campus for the Early College High School.

In a press release, Tyler Proud said, “There is no tax impact to make this investment in our schools. Tyler Proud will be working with community leaders to raise needed funds to support this campaign effort.”

The state does not provide funding for local districts to build or renovate facilities, so voter-approved bond elections help provide the funding.

“This is the last call, hopefully, that the district will have to make for facilities for a long, long time, and we’re excited about it. Hubbard Middle School has not been touched really since it was built in the 1960s, so it’s the last one. We need these kids in good quality facilities,” said Tyler ISD parent and school board president Wade Washmon.

In 2004 the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees began a 20-year facilities master plan to transform the schools. This bond is the fifth and final phase of that plan.

For more information on the bond or Tyler Proud’s mission, visit their website.

