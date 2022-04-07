Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

This company wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows

MagellanTV wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows.
MagellanTV wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows.(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – MagellanTV is looking for a true crime fanatic to take on a 24-hour True Crime marathon.

The streaming service company is willing to pay $100 an hour.

MagellanTV’s ideal candidate is someone who “can handle the most menacing serial killer, the goriest details, and (doesn’t) flinch at the chilling paranormal.”

They would also have to be willing to stream true crime shows nonstop for 24 hours while documenting their experience on social media.

The candidate will have to watch 32 True Crime shows, with 48 hours given to complete the job tasks.

The chosen winner will receive $2,400 if the job requirements are completed and a 1-year free membership to MagellanTV.

Runner-ups will also get a 1-year free membership to MagellanTV, a $60 value.

If this sounds like the perfect job for you, visit MagellanTV’s website to apply.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brownsboro ISD campuses remaining closed as investigation continues into odor
Brownsboro homeowner armed with AR-15 stops burglary suspect
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Victor Alfonso Medina was arrested on a charge of manslaughter after he allegedly swerved his...
Canton man accused of purposefully swerving in fatal wreck indicted
Crews work to repair a water main break in Longview.
Longview public works director gives play-by-play on what happened to water system
Four separate fire departments responded to a brush fire in Smith County on Thursday afternoon.
2 structures, 4 vehicles burn in Smith County fire

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
2 acquitted, jury hung on 2 more in Whitmer kidnap plot
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years for slapping Chris Rock
Roy Hall (Source: Marshall Police Department)
Robbery suspect arrested after barricading self inside Marshall home
Kyleen Waltman was mauled by three dogs, two of which were pit bulls, outside a home on Ball...
Woman might need third amputation after surviving vicious dog attack, family says
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson thanks those who came before her to make her confirmation as first...
Judge Jackson: 'It has taken 232 years ... but we've made it'