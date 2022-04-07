Texas A&M Forest Service monitors prolonged drying period, urges caution to avoid fires

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas A&M Forest Service is monitoring elevated drought conditions across East Texas.

The service says the small thunder showers Deep East Texas saw earlier in the week were not enough to alleviate what experts are calling a prolonged drying season.

“All across Texas we’ve seen lots of drying conditions that’s been met with minimal soaking rains. So, yes, we’ve been getting some rain here and there, but it hasn’t been a significant amount enough to actually kind of soak into the ground and really see a good, a good moisture increase,” stated Ryan Burns, Wildland Urban Interface Coordinator for the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The drying period is expected to last until Sunday, and homeowners are advised to remember fire safety, especially when doing things like lawn maintenance.

Be mindful of hot exhausts in tall grass, make sure there are no nearby rocks that can spark from lawn mower chains, and make sure dead tree branches, trash, and debris are cleared when using electric or fire grills , the Forest Service advises.

Right now, East Texas is not under any current burn bans but, fire officials are urging people to avoid outdoor burning and are watching conditions in case a ban becomes warranted.

