Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Teen charged in connection with shooting death of man found at Marshall cemetery

Source: Marshall Police Department
Source: Marshall Police Department(Marshall Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the Marshall Police Department

MARSHALL, Texas (News Release) - Wednesday, April 6 at 3:31 p.m., detectives with the Marshall Police Department took a 16-year-old juvenile male into custody. The juvenile male is charged with one count of murder stemming from the shooting death of Akeivyon Diez McMillan, 20, in Powder Mill Cemetery last Wednesday afternoon. The suspect is a juvenile as defined by the State of Texas, and no information about his identity can be released.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brownsboro ISD campuses remaining closed as investigation continues into odor
Brownsboro homeowner armed with AR-15 stops burglary suspect
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Victor Alfonso Medina was arrested on a charge of manslaughter after he allegedly swerved his...
Canton man accused of purposefully swerving in fatal wreck indicted
Crews work to repair a water main break in Longview.
Longview public works director gives play-by-play on what happened to water system
Four separate fire departments responded to a brush fire in Smith County on Thursday afternoon.
2 structures, 4 vehicles burn in Smith County fire

Latest News

Roy Hall (Source: Marshall Police Department)
Robbery suspect arrested after barricading self inside Marshall home
The City of Longview has lifted its boil water notice.
WebXtra: City of Longview lifts boil water notice
Kyron Hickman (Source: Angelina County Jail website)
Lufkin man gets 45 years for toddler’s death
Pictured is Dr. Shawana Tabassum, an assistant professor of electrical engineering at the...
New technology provides fitness tracker for crops
New technology provides fitness tracker for crops