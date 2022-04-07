Teen charged in connection with shooting death of man found at Marshall cemetery

From the Marshall Police Department

MARSHALL, Texas (News Release) - Wednesday, April 6 at 3:31 p.m., detectives with the Marshall Police Department took a 16-year-old juvenile male into custody. The juvenile male is charged with one count of murder stemming from the shooting death of Akeivyon Diez McMillan, 20, in Powder Mill Cemetery last Wednesday afternoon. The suspect is a juvenile as defined by the State of Texas, and no information about his identity can be released.

