LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A fifth and sixth Starbucks locations in Longview are a step closer to reality.

The City of Longview has issued building permits to Starbucks for locations at 2105 Gilmer Road and 3620 Estes Parkway.

Current locations in Longview are Target on Eastman Road, McCann and Loop 281, Hwy 259 and Hawkins and Hwy 80.

