Police searching for suspects in Mount Vernon tobacco robbery

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are searching for suspects who broke into the Mount Vernon Tobacco Rhoades store on Thursday morning.

Authorities are searching for these suspects accused of robbing a Mount Vernon tobacco store. (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

According to a social media post by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects stole multiple cartons of cigarettes with brands including Newport, Main Street, Camel and four varieties of Marlboro.

If anyone has any information regarding the suspects, please contact Lt. Leah Thomas or Sgt. Jason Knox at 903-537-4539 (ext. 231); or you may make an anonymous Crimestoppers tip at 903-577-8477.

