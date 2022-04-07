Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Police searching for suspects in Mount Vernon tobacco robbery

Authorities are searching for these suspects accused of robbing a Mount Vernon tobacco store.
Authorities are searching for these suspects accused of robbing a Mount Vernon tobacco store.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are searching for suspects who broke into the Mount Vernon Tobacco Rhoades store on Thursday morning.

Authorities are searching for these suspects accused of robbing a Mount Vernon tobacco store.
Authorities are searching for these suspects accused of robbing a Mount Vernon tobacco store.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

According to a social media post by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects stole multiple cartons of cigarettes with brands including Newport, Main Street, Camel and four varieties of Marlboro.

Authorities are searching for these suspects accused of robbing a Mount Vernon tobacco store.
Authorities are searching for these suspects accused of robbing a Mount Vernon tobacco store.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

If anyone has any information regarding the suspects, please contact Lt. Leah Thomas or Sgt. Jason Knox at 903-537-4539 (ext. 231); or you may make an anonymous Crimestoppers tip at 903-577-8477.

Authorities are searching for these suspects accused of robbing a Mount Vernon tobacco store.
Authorities are searching for these suspects accused of robbing a Mount Vernon tobacco store.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work to repair a water main break in Longview.
Boil-water notice in Longview expected to last ‘several days’
Kilgore shooting
Man shot in back in Kilgore
Darrell Wolter
Gilmer man pleads guilty to bestiality charge
Two-vehicle collision kills Arp woman
Neighbor Gary Richey lived next to Solomon, who he calls ‘Bubba,’ for 7 years.
Remembering ‘Bubba’: East Texan shares the life of neighbor killed in storm

Latest News

Victor Alfonso Medina was arrested on a charge of manslaughter after he allegedly swerved his...
Canton man accused of purposefully swerving in fatal wreck indicted
Pictured are two of the suspects in a string f vehicle burglaries in Hopkins County. (Source:...
Burglars raid Hopkins County church parking lots
Brownsboro ISD campuses remaining closed as investigation continues into odor
Brownsboro homeowner armed with AR-15 stops burglary suspect
Crews work to repair a water main break in Longview.
Longview water lines to be flushed after main break