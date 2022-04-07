Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Clear and Cool overnight tonight. Sunshine through Saturday. Cool mornings, warming a bit more Sat PM. Rain enters the forecast early next week.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Cooler than normal temperatures are here for a few days for all of East Texas along with lots of sunshine during the day and clear skies at night. Very windy conditions are expected to persist for the next week or so, with a bit less wind expected on Saturday. The spring-time winds are here. We start warming up into the weekend and rain chances increase early next week as well. Showers, Thundershowers and Isolated Thunderstorms are possible on Monday and Tuesday with a few lingering into Wednesday. The Storm Predication Center is looking closely at Monday afternoon and Tuesday afternoon for isolated severe storms to occur. We have already increased the Disruptive Weather Outlook to HIGH for those afternoons and will continue to monitor early next week for you. NW winds will remain very gusty through Friday, settle a bit on Saturday, then a more southerly wind will be dominate through the middle part of next week at 15-20 mph, gusts higher. Have a wonderful night. Enjoy the cooler temperatures while we have them.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work to repair a water main break in Longview.
Boil-water notice in Longview expected to last ‘several days’
Kilgore shooting
Man shot in back in Kilgore
Brownsboro ISD campuses remaining closed as investigation continues into odor
Brownsboro homeowner armed with AR-15 stops burglary suspect
Darrell Wolter
Gilmer man pleads guilty to bestiality charge
Two-vehicle collision kills Arp woman

Latest News

Windy conditions/Sunny Skies through Sunday morning. Showers/Thundershowers, T'Storms possible...
Evening Weather at your Fingertips
Windy conditions/Sunny Skies through Sunday morning. Showers/Thundershowers, T'Storms possible...
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 4-7-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips