Final report reveals cause of 2019 Smith County plane crash

Plane Crash Lindale
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released a final report which shows an engine failure caused a private plane to crash nine miles northwest of Tyler on Nov. 22, 2019.

“It is likely that the incorrect engine timing, when combined with a mixture setting that was too rich for the engine condition, resulted in detonation. Investigators did not establish the last time the engine timing was adjusted,” the report states.

The Cirrus SR 22 made a crash landing into a field using a safety parachute. According to the NTSB report, the pilot was seriously injured in the crash but the passenger was not.

The report states the plane was flying from Terrell to Gladewater. About two minutes after leveling off at cruise altitude, the engine “shook real good” and was followed by a “big vibration.” About two minutes later, the depiction of the No. 5 engine cylinder went red. He then reported the engine problem to air traffic control and told them of his intention to divert, according to the report.

“He was unable to maintain altitude and began descending,” the report states. “Shortly thereafter, the engine appeared to smooth out and he was able to climb about 200 ft per minute before the shaking returned. The pilot said at this point, he declared an emergency with ATC and advised them of his intention to deploy the CAPS when he reached 1,000 ft msl. He came out of the clouds about 1,200 ft and saw a field to his right. He then turned that direction and tried to utilize the high boost fuel pump, to no avail. He stated that he then lowered the nose of the airplane and deployed the parachute when the airplane was between 550 ft and 650 ft.”

