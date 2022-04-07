New East Texas Oil Museum exhibit focuses on Johnny Cash from 1968-1969

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore’s East Texas Oil Museum has a new exhibit for fans of Johnny Cash.

1968: A Folsom Redemption, is a photograph exhibit about Johnny Cash’s show he played a Folsom Prison in 1968. It goes through a concert he held in Anaheim in 1969. The exhibit features 32 photographs with captions explaining what the photo is and why it is important. The exhibit doesn’t just show his performances but also the personal life of Johnny Cash.

“But it’s definitely not just on the performing stage or the concert stage or the prison stage, it’s also behind the scenes, some with his family, his father, his mother, and you kind of get a real sense of his life during that year,” said Olivia Moore, Director of the East Texas Oil Museum.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

