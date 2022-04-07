Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

New East Texas Oil Museum exhibit focuses on Johnny Cash from 1968-1969

Johnny Cash exhibit
Johnny Cash exhibit((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore’s East Texas Oil Museum has a new exhibit for fans of Johnny Cash.

1968: A Folsom Redemption, is a photograph exhibit about Johnny Cash’s show he played a Folsom Prison in 1968. It goes through a concert he held in Anaheim in 1969. The exhibit features 32 photographs with captions explaining what the photo is and why it is important. The exhibit doesn’t just show his performances but also the personal life of Johnny Cash.

“But it’s definitely not just on the performing stage or the concert stage or the prison stage, it’s also behind the scenes, some with his family, his father, his mother, and you kind of get a real sense of his life during that year,” said Olivia Moore, Director of the East Texas Oil Museum.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brownsboro ISD campuses remaining closed as investigation continues into odor
Brownsboro homeowner armed with AR-15 stops burglary suspect
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Victor Alfonso Medina was arrested on a charge of manslaughter after he allegedly swerved his...
Canton man accused of purposefully swerving in fatal wreck indicted
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
Crews work to repair a water main break in Longview.
Longview public works director gives play-by-play on what happened to water system

Latest News

Longview Main Break
Longview’s water safe to drink again
Longview PRCA Rodeo
Longview PRCA Rodeo
Caldwell Zoo Supervisor of Reptiles William Garvin said there are about 30 different types of...
Reptile expert gives safety tips as snake season slithers into East Texas
Preparing for snake season.
Reptile expert gives safety tips as snake season slithers into East Texas
The city hall workshops have focused on the city goals regarding CIP Capital Improvement...
Nacogdoches City Council, Capital Improvement Projects