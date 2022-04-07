Man accused of Anderson County murder, standoff indicted

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - An Anderson County grand jury has indicted an Athens man accused of shooting someone to death before holding a home hostage.

Robert Mason Eckert III, was indicted on March 23 on charges of murder, aggravated kidnapping and deadly conduct.

Eckert was arrested on Dec. 9 following a standoff on County Road 309. According to that report, Eckert shot Marco Matthew Gonzales, 38, multiple times, killing him. Eckert then held five people in the home hostage before surrendering the the sheriff’s office.

Eckert is scheduled for arraignment on April 25.

