Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Lone Star plant reaches settlement with OSHA for fatal explosion

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The federal agency OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) reached a settlement with the East Texas distillation plant in connection with an explosion that killed an Oklahoma man and injured four others.

OSHA reduced the number of violations from twelve to five, and the penalty amount from $62,084 to $32,988.

The August 2018 explosion killed William Rudd of Yale, Okla.

Lone Star Specialties Inc. distills coal tar and petroleum products for various large industries according to the company’s website.

Previous story: OSHA levies $64K fine against Lone Star plant in connection with fatality

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brownsboro ISD campuses remaining closed as investigation continues into odor
Brownsboro homeowner armed with AR-15 stops burglary suspect
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Victor Alfonso Medina was arrested on a charge of manslaughter after he allegedly swerved his...
Canton man accused of purposefully swerving in fatal wreck indicted
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
Crews work to repair a water main break in Longview.
Longview public works director gives play-by-play on what happened to water system

Latest News

Longview PRCA rodeo
Longview PRCA rodeo returns for 31st year
James Nelson honored
Retired Longview Police Department detective honored
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Crews work to repair a water main break in Longview.
City of Longview lifts boil-water notice
Roy Hall (Source: Marshall Police Department)
Robbery suspect arrested after barricading self inside Marshall home