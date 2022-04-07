Lone Star plant reaches settlement with OSHA for fatal explosion

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The federal agency OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) reached a settlement with the East Texas distillation plant in connection with an explosion that killed an Oklahoma man and injured four others.

OSHA reduced the number of violations from twelve to five, and the penalty amount from $62,084 to $32,988.

The August 2018 explosion killed William Rudd of Yale, Okla.

Lone Star Specialties Inc. distills coal tar and petroleum products for various large industries according to the company’s website.

