Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

H&M releasing line of biodegradable baby clothes

H&M's new lines of baby clothes for newborns is just one of several ways the company said it is...
H&M's new lines of baby clothes for newborns is just one of several ways the company said it is working to make fashion more sustainable and keep clothes out of landfills.(H&M via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As fast as babies grow, their clothes don’t stick around for long. But what if you could just toss that outgrown onesie in the compost?

With H&M’s new lines of baby clothes for newborns, you can.

The clothes are made from organic cotton and they’re 100% biodegradable, so there are no buttons or metal trim. Even the pigments used to print the designs are biodegradable.

There are 12 pieces to choose from, and they’ll be on sale in May.

The new line is just one of several ways H&M said it is working to make fashion more sustainable and keep clothes out of landfills.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work to repair a water main break in Longview.
Boil-water notice in Longview expected to last ‘several days’
Kilgore shooting
Man shot in back in Kilgore
Darrell Wolter
Gilmer man pleads guilty to bestiality charge
Two-vehicle collision kills Arp woman
Neighbor Gary Richey lived next to Solomon, who he calls ‘Bubba,’ for 7 years.
Remembering ‘Bubba’: East Texan shares the life of neighbor killed in storm

Latest News

LIVE: Senate votes to confirm Jackson to Supreme Court
FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
LIVE: Senate clears way for Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation
Tanya Nedashkivs'ka, 57, mourns the death of her husband, killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of...
Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine begs for help
Victor Alfonso Medina was arrested on a charge of manslaughter after he allegedly swerved his...
Canton man accused of purposefully swerving in fatal wreck indicted
FILE - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference in Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, Jan....
Michigan governor sues to secure abortion rights, vacate ban