‘Hamilton’ star to perform at Lufkin’s Temple Theatre

From the Angelina Arts Alliance

LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - The Angelina Arts Alliance is thrilled to present the talented Renee Elise Goldsberry on April 30th at 7:30 p.m. in the Temple Theater.

Renée Elise Goldsberry is a multi-hyphenate actress and singer who has delivered award-winning performances both on Broadway and the screen. She is best known for her role as Angelica Schuyler in the musical phenomenon “Hamilton,” which received rave reviews across the board and has become a cultural touchstone for the ages. Renée’s performance earned her a Tony Award, Grammy Award, Drama Desk Award, and Lucille Lortel Award. In July 2021, she was nominated for an Emmy Award for the Disney-Plus film adaptation.

Renee currently stars in Tina Fey’s new series for Peacock, “GIRLS5EVA,” which is currently in production for Season 2. Up next, she will be seen in Billy Porter’s “What If,” which recently wrapped production. Other highlights from her film and television career include co-starring in A24′s critical darling “Waves” opposite Sterling K. Brown, the Netflix series “Altered Carbon,” lending her voice to bring characters to life on the Netflix Animated series “Fast & Furious: Spy Racers” Spy Racers” and “Centaur World,” Documentary Now’s Cult-Favorite “Original Cast Album: Co-Op”, “The Good Wife,” “The House With A Clock In Its Walls,” “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” “The Get Down,” and her creation of the beloved character, Evangeline Williamson on ABC’s “One Life To Live,” for which she received two Daytime Emmy nominations and two NAACP Image Award nominations.

Renée’s appearances on stage include her Outer Critics Circle Award-nominated performance opposite Frances McDormand in the play “Good People” and the original Broadway version of “The Color Purple.” She made her Broadway debut as Nala in “The Lion King,” and her performance as Mimi in Broadway’s closing cast of “RENT” was immortalized in film! Off-Broadway, Renée’s performance as Sylvia in the Public Theater’s production of “Two Gentlemen of Verona” for their Shakespeare in the Park series garnered her across the board rave reviews

Most recently Renee went viral with a TikTok taken at a recent performance in Dallas featuring a sign language interpreter impressively keeping up with her rapping one of her songs! Check out other performance highlights by following #reneeelisegoldsberry on social media. https://www.tiktok.com/@tx.yankee/video/7074716436945538347

“…A night of unforgettable Broadway, pop, and soul favorites.” – River Cities’ Reader

Tickets to this family-friendly show are on sale now starting at $45 and can be purchased in person, by phone, and online at www.angelinaarts.org, 936-633-5454. The Angelina Arts Box Office is located at 108 South First Street, in downtown Lufkin. The Angelina Arts Alliance is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to enrich, entertain and educate by presenting and promoting the performing arts.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.