Georgia Pacific invests in Angelina College tech, workforce program

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Georgia Pacific company is teaming up with Angelina College to invest in the workforce of the future.

Recently, the company donated $10,000 to the school’s Technology and Workforce Development Center. The company and college both have the goal to cultivate homegrown talent pursuing a career in manufacturing.

Georgia Pacific’s Yana Ogletree says the education of the workforce of tomorrow is critical with the ever advancing technologies of today.

“New Technologies are coming onboard at an accelerated pace so therefore it is important that industries and manufacturers work closely with the local college who is helping to prepare those students for a future career,” said Ogletree. “The money not only helps students who are enrolled right after high school in Angelina Junior College, but it also helps employees who are in the workplace now. They can go back and broaden their skillset and advance their careers.”

In the past Georgia Pacific has also made investments in public education.

