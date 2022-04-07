Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Firefighters, resident injured in Noonday fire

Here is the latest news from the KLTV East Texas Now News Desk.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NOONDAY, Texas (KLTV) - Two firefighters and a resident were injured during an early morning house fire on Thursday.

According to a report from the Smith County Fire Marshall’s Office, at about 3:30 a.m., firefighters from Noonday, Flint-Gresham, and Dixie Fire Departments were dispatched to the 14000 block of County Road 1237 in Noonday for a house fire.

They discovered a resident who had suffered burns in the fire, but had already made it out of the house. During the suppression efforts, two firefighters also suffered burns. All three people were transported to a local hospital and one firefighter was flown to Parkland Hospital’s Burn Unit in Dallas for advanced treatment. Both firefighters have since been treated and released.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this morning’s house fire,” Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said. “We are actively investigating the fire, but right now our concerns are for the injured.”

The house appears to be a total loss. The fire investigation is in its very early stages and no names will be released until all family can be notified, Brooks said.

