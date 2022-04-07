Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Lots of sunshine and plenty of wind expected for the next several days. Just a bit less on Saturday, but still breezy. Sunny through Sunday morning, then clouds begin their trek into our area. Warming temperatures start on Saturday and continue into next week. Showers, thundershowers, and isolated thunderstorms begin on Monday and continue through Wednesday, then a cold front pushes these storms out of East Texas by late on Wednesday. Some of the thunderstorms late Monday through Wednesday may be strong/severe. The Storm Predication Center has placed much of East Texas under a 15% chance of significant severe weather for the three-day period. This is likely to be a SLIGHT RISK. The timing is still difficult since it is several days away, but we have raised the Disruptive Weather Outlook to HIGH for all three days. Please stay tuned as we pinpoint the timing of potential severe weather early next week. More to come...

