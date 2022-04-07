Economist discusses detriment of pay day lending and title loans

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During the East Texas Human Needs Network’s Fair Lending luncheon, an economist talked about the detrimental effects payday and title loans have on low-income individuals and the Tyler economy.

The luncheon was held at Tyler Junior College’s west campus Thursday.

Dr. Ray Perryman, an expert economist with the Perryman Group, was a special speaker at the event. He spoke about the detrimental effects of payday and title loans and how they bring down the economy. He also touched on the fact that these types of lenders target specific low-income groups.

