Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Economist discusses detriment of pay day lending and title loans

During the East Texas Human Needs Network's Fair Lending luncheon, an economist talked about the detrimental effects payday and title loans have on low-income
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During the East Texas Human Needs Network’s Fair Lending luncheon, an economist talked about the detrimental effects payday and title loans have on low-income individuals and the Tyler economy.

The luncheon was held at Tyler Junior College’s west campus Thursday.

Dr. Ray Perryman, an expert economist with the Perryman Group, was a special speaker at the event. He spoke about the detrimental effects of payday and title loans and how they bring down the economy. He also touched on the fact that these types of lenders target specific low-income groups.

To watch the full interview, click the video above.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brownsboro ISD campuses remaining closed as investigation continues into odor
Brownsboro homeowner armed with AR-15 stops burglary suspect
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Victor Alfonso Medina was arrested on a charge of manslaughter after he allegedly swerved his...
Canton man accused of purposefully swerving in fatal wreck indicted
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
Crews work to repair a water main break in Longview.
Longview public works director gives play-by-play on what happened to water system

Latest News

Longview Main Break
Longview’s water safe to drink again
Caldwell Zoo Supervisor of Reptiles William Garvin said there are about 30 different types of...
Reptile expert gives safety tips as snake season slithers into East Texas
The Nacogdoches County Commissioners Court has issued a burn ban that will last 90 days, unless...
Nacogdoches County issues 90-day burn ban
This summit brings legislators together to discuss issues like immigration, education,...
Texas Lonestar Summit day 2 of discussions
At around 8:45 Thursday morning, about 25 seniors from Bullard High School arrived by bus at...
Bullard High School ‘Seniors Serving Seniors’ helps neighbors in community